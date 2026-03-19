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IBM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, NYT, TMO

March 19, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 80,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 28,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 22,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 19,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, NYT options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ValueForum Discussion Community
 SPGI Stock Predictions
 The Ten Biggest ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IBM
NYT
TMO

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