Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, NYT, TMO

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 22,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 19,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, NYT options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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