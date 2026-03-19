Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, NYT, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 80,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 28,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 22,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 19,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, NYT options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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