Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUM, SIRI, ULTA

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 56,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 12,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,924 contracts, representing approximately 592,400 underlying shares or approximately 110.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $642.50 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $642.50 strike highlighted in orange:
