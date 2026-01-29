Markets
HUM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUM, SIRI, ULTA

January 29, 2026 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 24,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 56,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 12,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,924 contracts, representing approximately 592,400 underlying shares or approximately 110.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $642.50 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $642.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, SIRI options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CATY Options Chain
 Funds Holding PSTX
 EBF YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CATY Options Chain-> Funds Holding PSTX-> EBF YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
SIRI
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.