Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HSY, NBR, GS

February 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 12,364 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,478 contracts, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

