Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, CRMD, GM

CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD) saw options trading volume of 12,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 38,071 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, CRMD options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding PELI
Institutional Holders of NXPI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.