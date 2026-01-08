Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, CRMD, GM

January 08, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 60,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD) saw options trading volume of 12,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 38,071 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Stocks mentioned

HPQ
CRMD
GM

