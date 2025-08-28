Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HPE, ADSK, HRL

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,514 contracts, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) options are showing a volume of 14,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPE options, ADSK options, or HRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
