Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HPE, ADSK, HRL

August 28, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

August 28, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total volume of 75,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 35,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,514 contracts, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) options are showing a volume of 14,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPE options, ADSK options, or HRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
