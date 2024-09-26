Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, TSLA, RILY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 39,248 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 247.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 22,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 147.5 million underlying shares or approximately 186.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 154,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 35,279 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

