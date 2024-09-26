Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, TSLA, RILY

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.5 million contracts, representing approximately 147.5 million underlying shares or approximately 186.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 154,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 35,279 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 154.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLT options, TSLA options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Department Stores Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding SFM
ETR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.