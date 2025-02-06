News & Insights

Markets
HLT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, PSFE, CVNA

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 57,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 399.8% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 28,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 8,466 contracts, representing approximately 846,600 underlying shares or approximately 380.6% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 76,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 246% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 11,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, PSFE options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 DBCP Videos
 FNDC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> DBCP Videos-> FNDC market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLT
PSFE
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.