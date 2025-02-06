Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, PSFE, CVNA

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 8,466 contracts, representing approximately 846,600 underlying shares or approximately 380.6% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 76,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 246% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 11,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.