Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, PSFE, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 57,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 399.8% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 28,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 8,466 contracts, representing approximately 846,600 underlying shares or approximately 380.6% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 76,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 246% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 11,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

