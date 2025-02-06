News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HII, GLNG, COHR

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), where a total volume of 2,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 279,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 5,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 586,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 23,393 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HII options, GLNG options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

