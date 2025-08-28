Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HII, DIS, ORCL

August 28, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), where a total volume of 2,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 211,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 35,956 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 41,905 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HII options, DIS options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

