Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HII, DIS, ORCL

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 35,956 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 41,905 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
