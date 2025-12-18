Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, SAM, SSTI

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 29,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 880 contracts, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SoundThinking Inc (Symbol: SSTI) options are showing a volume of 1,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SSTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of SSTI. Below is a chart showing SSTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, SAM options, or SSTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
