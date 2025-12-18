Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, SAM, SSTI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 29,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 880 contracts, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoundThinking Inc (Symbol: SSTI) options are showing a volume of 1,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SSTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of SSTI. Below is a chart showing SSTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

