Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GTES, WDAY, TREE

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,227 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 1,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GTES options, WDAY options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SEC Filing Alerts Service
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSMR
Funds Holding GSQB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.