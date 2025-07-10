Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GTES, WDAY, TREE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES), where a total volume of 8,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 813,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,227 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 1,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GTES options, WDAY options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

