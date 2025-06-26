Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, KVUE, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 43,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 306,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 112,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 635,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 41,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

