Markets
GS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, KVUE, AMD

June 26, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 43,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 306,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 112,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 635,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 41,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, KVUE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Enphase Energy DMA
 HEUV Videos
 Institutional Holders of FRTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Enphase Energy DMA-> HEUV Videos-> Institutional Holders of FRTY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
KVUE
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.