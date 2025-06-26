Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, KVUE, AMD

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 306,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 112,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 635,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 41,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, KVUE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Enphase Energy DMA
HEUV Videos
Institutional Holders of FRTY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.