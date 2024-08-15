Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, AMD, BKNG

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 457,298 contracts, representing approximately 45.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 46,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3275 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3275 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, AMD options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NWE Options Chain
LRMR Stock Predictions
MOVE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.