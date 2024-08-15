Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, AMD, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 22,905 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 3,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 457,298 contracts, representing approximately 45.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 46,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3275 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3275 strike highlighted in orange:

