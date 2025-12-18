Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, KFY, STWD

Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) options are showing a volume of 2,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 299,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of KFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of KFY. Below is a chart showing KFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 18,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
