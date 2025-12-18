Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, KFY, STWD

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 5,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 509,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) options are showing a volume of 2,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 299,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of KFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of KFY. Below is a chart showing KFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 18,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

