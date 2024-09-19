Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLW, WMS, MASI

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 2,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) saw options trading volume of 2,147 contracts, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLW options, WMS options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ERY Videos
MQ Insider Buying
AMNB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.