Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLW, WMS, MASI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 21,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 2,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) saw options trading volume of 2,147 contracts, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, WMS options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.