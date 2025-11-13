Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLW, MMM, CRCL

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 84,555 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 236.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 31,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 219,852 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 208.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 14,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
