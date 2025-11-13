Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLW, MMM, CRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 218,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 303.1% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 64,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 84,555 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 236.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 31,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 219,852 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 208.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 14,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, MMM options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.