Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLOB, XP, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total of 8,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 36,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 1,758 contracts, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, XP options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.