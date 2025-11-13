Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLOB, XP, SPB

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 36,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 1,758 contracts, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, XP options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BDCL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELPC
LBBB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.