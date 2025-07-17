Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GEV, DDOG, TOST

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 16,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 56,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 37,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

