Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GEO, URBN, OUT

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 12,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) options are showing a volume of 5,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, URBN options, or OUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
