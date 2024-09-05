News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GEO, URBN, OUT

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 10,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 12,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) options are showing a volume of 5,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, URBN options, or OUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

