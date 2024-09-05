Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GEO, URBN, OUT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 10,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 12,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) options are showing a volume of 5,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, URBN options, or OUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.