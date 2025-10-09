Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GD, ADMA, ENPH

ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA) options are showing a volume of 29,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 70,796 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 7,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GD options, ADMA options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EXC YTD Return
SGEN Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.