Markets
GD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GD, ADMA, ENPH

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total volume of 10,561 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA) options are showing a volume of 29,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 70,796 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 7,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GD options, ADMA options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EXC YTD Return
 SGEN Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EXC YTD Return-> SGEN Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GD
ADMA
ENPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.