Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GD, ADMA, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total volume of 10,561 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 4,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA) options are showing a volume of 29,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 70,796 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 7,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GD options, ADMA options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

