Markets
GCT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GCT, AVBP, ENVX

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT), where a total volume of 2,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 293,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP) saw options trading volume of 2,936 contracts, representing approximately 293,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 38,808 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GCT options, AVBP options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 Funds Holding KBWP
 PFXF Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> Funds Holding KBWP-> PFXF Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GCT
AVBP
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.