Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GCT, AVBP, ENVX

ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP) saw options trading volume of 2,936 contracts, representing approximately 293,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 38,808 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
