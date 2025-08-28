Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GAP, HOOD, GLW

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 337,070 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 16,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 40,201 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,700 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
