Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GAP, HOOD, GLW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total of 68,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.5% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 6,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 337,070 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 16,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 40,201 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,700 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, HOOD options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.