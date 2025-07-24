Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FUBO, ORCL, TREE

July 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 55,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 6,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,500 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 67,191 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,179 contracts, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, ORCL options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.