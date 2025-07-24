Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FUBO, ORCL, TREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 55,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 6,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,500 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 67,191 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,179 contracts, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

