Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FUBO, ORCL, TREE

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 67,191 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,179 contracts, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, ORCL options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FE Next Dividend Date
OXLC Next Dividend Date
CCL Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.