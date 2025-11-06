Markets
FSLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLY, AFRM, GMED

November 06, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 28,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 56,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) saw options trading volume of 12,761 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of GMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares of GMED. Below is a chart showing GMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

