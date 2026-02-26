Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLY, NXDT, CHDN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Firefly Aerospace Inc (Symbol: FLY), where a total of 18,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of FLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 4,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares of FLY. Below is a chart showing FLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Symbol: NXDT) options are showing a volume of 1,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of NXDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of NXDT. Below is a chart showing NXDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 5,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLY options, NXDT options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

