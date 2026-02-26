Markets
FLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLY, NXDT, CHDN

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Firefly Aerospace Inc (Symbol: FLY), where a total of 18,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of FLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 4,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares of FLY. Below is a chart showing FLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Symbol: NXDT) options are showing a volume of 1,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of NXDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of NXDT. Below is a chart showing NXDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 5,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLY options, NXDT options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
 TWCT YTD Return
 DRC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio-> TWCT YTD Return-> DRC Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLY
NXDT
CHDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.