Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLUT, CPRI, OCUL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flutter Entertainment plc (Symbol: FLUT), where a total volume of 10,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of FLUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of FLUT. Below is a chart showing FLUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,838 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 16,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLUT options, CPRI options, or OCUL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.