Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLUT, CPRI, OCUL

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,838 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) options are showing a volume of 16,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of OCUL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of OCUL. Below is a chart showing OCUL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLUT options, CPRI options, or OCUL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ASBC Videos
SU Average Annual Return
DGHI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.