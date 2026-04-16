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FLG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLG, CVI, RDDT

April 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), where a total of 51,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 25,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 15,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.2% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,900 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 33,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLG options, CVI options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Dividend Stocks
 AA shares outstanding history
 Preferred Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Dividend Stocks-> AA shares outstanding history-> Preferred Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLG
CVI
RDDT

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