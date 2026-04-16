Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLG, CVI, RDDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), where a total of 51,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 25,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 15,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.2% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,900 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 33,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLG options, CVI options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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