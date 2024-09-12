News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FITB, ITOS, PB

September 12, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), where a total of 17,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,300 underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) saw options trading volume of 2,030 contracts, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) saw options trading volume of 2,116 contracts, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of PB. Below is a chart showing PB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FITB options, ITOS options, or PB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

