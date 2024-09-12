Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FITB, ITOS, PB

iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) saw options trading volume of 2,030 contracts, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) saw options trading volume of 2,116 contracts, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of PB. Below is a chart showing PB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FITB options, ITOS options, or PB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding AON
Institutional Holders of BUG
SEIQ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.