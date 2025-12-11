Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, HOOD, PLTR

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 334,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 13,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 457,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 35,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
