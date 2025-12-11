Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, HOOD, PLTR

December 11, 2025 — 01:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 142,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.8% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 87,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 334,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 13,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 457,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 35,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FISV options, HOOD options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
