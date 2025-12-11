Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FISV, HOOD, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 142,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.8% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 87,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 334,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 13,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 457,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 35,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

