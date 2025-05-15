Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FICO, NVDA, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2070 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2070 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 155.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 94,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, NVDA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.