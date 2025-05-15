Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FICO, NVDA, LYV

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 155.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 94,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, NVDA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TMDX YTD Return
GSG shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of SOJB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.