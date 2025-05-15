Markets
FICO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FICO, NVDA, LYV

May 15, 2025 — 01:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2070 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2070 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 155.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 94,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, NVDA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
