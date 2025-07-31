Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FICO, MA, HWM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 2,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 364,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 14,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, MA options, or HWM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.