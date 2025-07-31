Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FICO, MA, HWM

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) saw options trading volume of 14,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of HWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of HWM. Below is a chart showing HWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, MA options, or HWM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: INCO Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRI
CADE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.