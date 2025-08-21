Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FHN, AVGO, PZZA

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 98,183 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 5,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
