Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FHN, AVGO, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total of 54,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 31,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 98,183 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 5,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FHN options, AVGO options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.