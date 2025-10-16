Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FFIV, FICO, HOLX

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,951 contracts, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1960 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) options are showing a volume of 9,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, FICO options, or HOLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
BTTR Options Chain
CASH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.