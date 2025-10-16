Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FFIV, FICO, HOLX

October 16, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 2,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,951 contracts, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1960 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) options are showing a volume of 9,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,800 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, FICO options, or HOLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

