Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FDX, BILL, LILAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 23,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 4,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 26,123 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 119.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 7,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.1% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BILL options, or LILAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

