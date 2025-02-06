News & Insights

Markets
FDX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FDX, BILL, LILAK

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 23,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 26,123 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 119.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 7,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.1% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BILL options, or LILAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Surprises
 ALGM Insider Buying
 AGT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Surprises-> ALGM Insider Buying-> AGT Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
BILL
LILAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.