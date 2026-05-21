Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, MCD, QCOM

May 21, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 22,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 27,579 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 13,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 183,086 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 16,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, MCD options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AED
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AED-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
MCD
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.