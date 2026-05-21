Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, MCD, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 22,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 27,579 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 13,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 183,086 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 16,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, MCD options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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