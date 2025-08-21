Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AMGN, CAPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 30,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 6,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 10,637 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 8,945 contracts, representing approximately 894,500 underlying shares or approximately 50% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, AMGN options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.