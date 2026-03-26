Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, ADMA, CNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 18,515 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 7,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,800 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA) saw options trading volume of 43,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) options are showing a volume of 14,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, ADMA options, or CNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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