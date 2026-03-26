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ESTC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, ADMA, CNK

March 26, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 18,515 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 7,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,800 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ADMA Biologics Inc (Symbol: ADMA) saw options trading volume of 43,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of ADMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADMA. Below is a chart showing ADMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) options are showing a volume of 14,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, ADMA options, or CNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Healthcare Shares
 ETFs Holding ODFL
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Healthcare Shares-> ETFs Holding ODFL-> Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESTC
ADMA
CNK

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