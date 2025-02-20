Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, TNET, GOOG

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 89,055 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
