Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, TNET, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 2,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 568,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 89,055 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EPAM options, TNET options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.