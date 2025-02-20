News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EPAM, TNET, GOOG

February 20, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 2,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 568,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 89,055 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EPAM options, TNET options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
