Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENVX, LEU, RDDT

November 06, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total of 47,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 10,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 36,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, LEU options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

