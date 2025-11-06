Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENVX, LEU, RDDT

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 10,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 36,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
