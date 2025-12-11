Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELV, ZION, HUT

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 6,054 contracts, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 26,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELV options, ZION options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of HSBC
WEC shares outstanding history
UAA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.