Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELV, ZION, HUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total volume of 6,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 6,054 contracts, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 26,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELV options, ZION options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

