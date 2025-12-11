Markets
ELV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELV, ZION, HUT

December 11, 2025 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total volume of 6,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 6,054 contracts, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 26,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELV options, ZION options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of HSBC
 WEC shares outstanding history
 UAA Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of HSBC-> WEC shares outstanding history-> UAA Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELV
ZION
HUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.