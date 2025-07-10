Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EL, MOD, WMT

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 4,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 79,382 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 5,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EL options, MOD options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
