Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EFC, UNH, SGRY

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 183,383 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 124.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 15,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EFC options, UNH options, or SGRY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
