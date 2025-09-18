Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EFC, UNH, SGRY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), where a total volume of 17,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.7% of EFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 15,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EFC. Below is a chart showing EFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 183,383 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 124.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 15,023 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EFC options, UNH options, or SGRY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.