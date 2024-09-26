Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, SCHL, PANW

Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) saw options trading volume of 845 contracts, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SCHL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of SCHL. Below is a chart showing SCHL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 11,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
