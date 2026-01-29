Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DUOL, BILL, BLSH

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
