Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DUOL, BILL, BLSH

January 29, 2026 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 10,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
