Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DUOL, BILL, BLSH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 10,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 9,135 contracts, representing approximately 913,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, BILL options, or BLSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.