Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKS, OXY, RVMD

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 66,513 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) saw options trading volume of 19,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, OXY options, or RVMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
