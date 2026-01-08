Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKS, OXY, RVMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 9,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 982,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 7,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 66,513 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) saw options trading volume of 19,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, OXY options, or RVMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

