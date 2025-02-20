Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKS, DAL, VICR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 7,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 748,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 973,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 51,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

