Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, RH, TXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 34,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 10,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,431 contracts, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 30,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, RH options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.