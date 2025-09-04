Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, RH, TXN

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,431 contracts, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 30,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
