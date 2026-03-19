Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, LCID, FIVE

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 98,628 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 145.3% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 21,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 11,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, LCID options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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