Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, LCID, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 48,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 98,628 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 145.3% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 21,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 11,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, LCID options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.