Markets
DJT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, LCID, FIVE

March 19, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 48,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 98,628 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 145.3% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 21,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 11,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, LCID options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Asset Management Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding FEXD
 Selling Calls For Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Asset Management Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding FEXD-> Selling Calls For Income-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
LCID
FIVE

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