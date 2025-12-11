Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, APP, AXP

December 11, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 73,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 22,053 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 13,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, APP options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

