Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, SHW, CCOI

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 2,134 contracts, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
