DG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, SHW, CCOI

August 15, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 11,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 2,134 contracts, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, SHW options, or CCOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

