Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, SHW, CCOI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 11,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 2,134 contracts, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

